Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 390,979
Object code in the Agency's database: 526-404, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Provence k /…
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,542
Object code in the Agency's database: 526-403, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Provence k /…
6 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 290,442
Object code in the Agency's database: 511-341, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Sunny City c…
3 room house in Shishkin Les, Russia
3 room house
Shishkin Les, Russia
3 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 178,733
Object code in the Agency's database: 512-303, Kaluga highway, 30 km from MKAD, Terekhovo (S…
7 room house in Shishkin Les, Russia
7 room house
Shishkin Les, Russia
7 Number of rooms 445 m² Number of floors 3
€ 557,425
Object code in the Agency's database: 567-911, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, KP forest la…
7 room house in Shishkin Les, Russia
7 room house
Shishkin Les, Russia
7 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 287,091
Object code in the Agency's database: 139-932, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Shishkin for…

Properties features in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir