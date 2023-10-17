Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia

2 properties total found
Duplex 9 rooms with internet, with sauna, with water system in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Duplex 9 rooms with internet, with sauna, with water system
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 486-701, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Novo-Nikolskoy…
€318,488
