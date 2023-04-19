Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Klenovskoe

Residential properties for sale in poselenie Klenovskoe, Russia

2 properties total found
6 room housein Klenovo, Russia
6 room house
Klenovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 216,558
Object code in the Agency's database: 305-901, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Zvezda-95 k …
4 room housein poselenie Klenovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Klenovskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 114,730
Object code in the Agency's database: 360-902, Warsaw highway, 38 km from MKAD, Lukoshkino. …

