Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Filimonkovskoe

Pool Residential properties for sale in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia

2 properties total found
9 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,351,354
Object code in the Agency's database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Creativity K…
9 room house in Pushkino, Russia
9 room house
Pushkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms 857 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,899,171
Object code at agency base 189-719, Kaluga Highway, 11 km from MKAD, Praimville k/p (Penino)…

Properties features in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir