Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Filimonkovskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
8 room house in Mar’ino, Russia
8 room house
Mar’ino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,164
6 room house in Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,511
Object code in the Agency's database: 491-901, Kiev highway, 5 km from MKAD, Pushkino KP ( V…
6 room house in Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 359,529
Object code in the Agency's database: 535-825, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, KP Synergy ( …
9 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,351,354
Object code in the Agency's database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Creativity K…
House in Pushkino, Russia
House
Pushkino, Russia
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 432,767
9 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 293 m² Number of floors 2
€ 479,315
Object code in the Agency's database: 403-733, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Valuevskaya Slo…
6 room house in Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 439,425
Object code in the Agency's database: 535-818, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, KP Synergy ( …
House in Mar’ino, Russia
House
Mar’ino, Russia
245 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,156
Object code in the Agency's database: 479-204, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Bremen KP. …
6 room house in Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 532,636
Object code in the Agency's database: 535-816, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, KP Synergy ( …
6 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 324 m² Number of floors 2
€ 388,380
Object code in the Agency's database: 403-825, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Valuevskaya Slo…
5 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 226 m² Number of floors 2
€ 276,305
The object code in the agency's base is 403-424, Kiev highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
9 room house in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 553 m² Number of floors 2
€ 443,752
Object code in the Agency's database: 403-724, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Valuevskaya Slo…
9 room house in Pushkino, Russia
9 room house
Pushkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms 857 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,899,171
Object code at agency base 189-719, Kaluga Highway, 11 km from MKAD, Praimville k/p (Penino)…
Duplex 6 rooms in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Duplex 6 rooms
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 166,449
Object code in agency base 514-908, Kaluzhsky Highway, 17 km from MKAD, Pevochy KP (Klokovo)…

Properties features in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir