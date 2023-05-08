Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Polessky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Polessky District, Russia

9 properties total found
5 room house in Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 186,624
4 room house in Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 room house
Novaya Derevnya, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 20,412
5 room house in Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 255,442
5 room house in Polessky District, Russia
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 256,608
3 room house in Slavyanskoe, Russia
3 room house
Slavyanskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 20,995
House in Polessky District, Russia
House
Polessky District, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 233,280
8 room house in Polessk, Russia
8 room house
Polessk, Russia
Rooms 8
Number of floors 2
€ 390,744
House in Polessky District, Russia
House
Polessky District, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 291,600
6 room house in Polessk, Russia
6 room house
Polessk, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 180,792

