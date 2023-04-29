Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Polessk, Russia

8 room house in Polessk, Russia
8 room house
Polessk, Russia
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 374,223
Recreation base in a picturesque place of the Kaliningrad region. Located between the Curoni…
6 room house in Polessk, Russia
6 room house
Polessk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 173,148
Selling House 356.7 sq. M.meters, g. Polessk, with a full-fledged attic third floor of about…
