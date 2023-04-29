Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Polessky District
  5. Polessk
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Polessk, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
1 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 20,666
In 2023, a beautiful sculpture of a boy who was fishing was staged on the landscaped part of…
4 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
4 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 40,215
The house is located in the city center. The apartment is dry, bright ( sunny side ) wonderf…
2 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
2 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 33,513
2 bedroom apartment in the center of Polesska on the street Zavodskaya. The house is located…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir