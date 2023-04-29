Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Polessky District
  5. Polessk

Residential properties for sale in Polessk, Russia

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
1 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 20,666
In 2023, a beautiful sculpture of a boy who was fishing was staged on the landscaped part of…
4 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
4 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 40,215
The house is located in the city center. The apartment is dry, bright ( sunny side ) wonderf…
8 room house in Polessk, Russia
8 room house
Polessk, Russia
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 374,223
Recreation base in a picturesque place of the Kaliningrad region. Located between the Curoni…
6 room house in Polessk, Russia
6 room house
Polessk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 173,148
Selling House 356.7 sq. M.meters, g. Polessk, with a full-fledged attic third floor of about…
2 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
2 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 33,513
2 bedroom apartment in the center of Polesska on the street Zavodskaya. The house is located…
