Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Podolsk Urban Okrug
  5. Podolsk
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Podolsk, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Podolsk, Russia
2 room house
Podolsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 9
€ 104,454
For sale is a cozy apartment in a beautiful area with developed infrastructure: schools, kin…

Properties features in Podolsk, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir