Apartments for sale in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia

1 room studio apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 16/24
€58,442
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 13/20
€60,150
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16/20
€62,343
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/24
€86,440
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/24
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex class Comfort plus. For sale 2-k apartme…
€85,283
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/12
€103,441
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 13/20
€145,746
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 9/20
€129,625
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/24
€101,952
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 10/24
€107,963
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 22/24
€87,127
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/24
€82,046
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/24
€95,796
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/24
€81,971
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 16/24
€155,887
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/24
€80,105
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 20/24
€79,610
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 20/24
€79,610
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/24
€62,891
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 20/24
€136,482
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/24
€112,331
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 11/24
€135,682
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 6/24
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex class Comfort plus. For sale 2-k apartme…
€94,750
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/24
€120,521
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/24
€102,958
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/24
€119,811
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/24
€84,924
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/24
€82,332
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/24
€115,773
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Potapovo, Russia
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Potapovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 20/24
€125,381

