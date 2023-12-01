Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Pionersky
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pionersky, Russia

1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Pionersky, Russia
3 room townhouse
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
beg for sale! For sale section of 158.8 m 2 in the elite cottage village of Marinburg Unique…
€150,674
