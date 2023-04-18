Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Pionersky
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pionersky, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room housein Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 535,840
Chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique unique offer that does not need l…
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 143,895
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 143,895
TAUHXAUC YOUR INTERFET !!! On the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the city of Pioneer. New two-l…
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 144,007
TAUHXAUC YOUR CARAMELO!!! On the Baltic Sea coast, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level hou…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir