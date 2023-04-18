Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Pionersky

Residential properties for sale in Pionersky, Russia

7 properties total found
5 room housein Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 535,840
Chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique unique offer that does not need l…
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 143,895
3 room apartmentin Pionersky, Russia
3 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 49,119
2 room apartmentin Pionersky, Russia
2 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/3 Floor
€ 96,005
Lanzarote's FOOT QUARTER is in excellent condition, ready to live! Worthy competitors to thi…
3 room apartmentin Pionersky, Russia
3 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms 5/5 Floor
€ 100,358
Two-bedroom apartment in the center of Pioneer Apartment is bright, spacious 2nd level. Larg…
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 143,895
TAUHXAUC YOUR INTERFET !!! On the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the city of Pioneer. New two-l…
3 room housein Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 144,007
TAUHXAUC YOUR CARAMELO!!! On the Baltic Sea coast, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level hou…
