Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Pionersky, Russia
3 room townhouse
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
beg for sale! For sale section of 158.8 m 2 in the elite cottage village of Marinburg Unique…
€149,244
Leave a request

Properties features in Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir