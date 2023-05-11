Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Pionersky
7
8 properties total found
5 room house in Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 574,289
3 room house in Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 154,221
1 room apartment in Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Pionerskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€ 107,560
3 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
3 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Floor 3/5
€ 52,643
2 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
2 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
€ 102,894
3 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
3 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
€ 107,560
3 room house in Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 154,221
3 room house in Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 154,340

