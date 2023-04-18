Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
170 m²
€ 240,653
Housein Ovragi, Russia
House
Ovragi, Russia
201 m²
€ 446,274
Housein Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
171 m²
€ 412,803

Properties features in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir