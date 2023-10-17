Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Petrogradsky District
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Petrogradsky District, Russia

Room To archive
1 property total found
Room 4 rooms with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Room 4 rooms with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a spacious room in a four-room apartment ( of which two rooms – are adjacent and…
€32,972

