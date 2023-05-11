Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Petrodvorcovyy rayon
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Strelna, Russia
House
Strelna, Russia
Area 175 m²
€ 163,314
House in Peterhof, Russia
House
Peterhof, Russia
Area 312 m²
€ 556,343

Properties features in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir