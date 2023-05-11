Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Petrodvorcovyy rayon

Residential properties for sale in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

Peterhof
3
Strelna
3
6 properties total found
Apartment in Strelna, Russia
Apartment
Strelna, Russia
Area 81 m²
€ 149,555
2 room apartment in Peterhof, Russia
2 room apartment
Peterhof, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 81,358
1 room apartment in Strelna, Russia
1 room apartment
Strelna, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 74,777
House in Strelna, Russia
House
Strelna, Russia
Area 175 m²
€ 163,314
3 room apartment in Peterhof, Russia
3 room apartment
Peterhof, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 132,804
House in Peterhof, Russia
House
Peterhof, Russia
Area 312 m²
€ 556,343

Properties features in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir