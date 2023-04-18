Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Petrodvorcovyy rayon
  5. Peterhof

Residential properties for sale in Peterhof, Russia

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Peterhof, Russia
2 room apartment
Peterhof, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 73,635
For sale apartment in the green massif of Old Peterhof. Within a seven-minute walk there are…
3 room apartmentin Peterhof, Russia
3 room apartment
Peterhof, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 123,841
For sale is a spacious bright 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a five-story residential…
Housein Peterhof, Russia
House
Peterhof, Russia
312 m²
€ 518,793
