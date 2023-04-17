Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

4 properties total found
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,049,354
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,440,070
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
128 m²
€ 206,522
Art. 3345648 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 333,784
Art. 3345680 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…

Properties features in Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir