Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Russia
in Vsevolozhsk
562
in Sochi
448
in Kaliningrad
252
in Nizhny Novgorod
260
in Saratov Oblast
96
in Konkovo District
157
in Krasnoye Selo
155
in Pushkin
148
in Saratov
96
in poselenie Voronovskoe
9
in Odintsovo
82
in Voronezh Oblast
79
in North Caucasus Federal District
54
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
54
in Voronezh
75
in Vladikavkaz
53
in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
41
in Gatchina
41
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
14/18 Floor
€ 167,373
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 183,579
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
10/13 Floor
€ 105,774
For sale studio apartment with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the com…
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
7/14 Floor
€ 185,215
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 167,917
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1/2 Floor
Price on request
I offer a cozy room with an area of 16.3sq.m. in a 3-room apartment. The condition is good, …
5 room house
Sanino, Russia
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 491,723
Object code in the Agency's database: 421-916, Kiev highway, 18 km from MKAD, Western valley…
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 57,977
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 33.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the com…
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 187,353
For sale 3 apartment with design decoration on the 2nd floor of…
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
5/17 Floor
€ 89,724
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath
591 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
16/18 Floor
€ 185,050
Properties features in Russia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map