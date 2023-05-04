Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 81,707
For sale apartment - studio, with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on 9 - on the …
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 128,604
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 14/30 Floor
€ 84,908
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 19/19 Floor
€ 141,889
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 199,310
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 16/19 Floor
€ 152,785
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 61.2 square meters. m on the 16th floor of the…
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 96,790
2 room apartment in Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4 Floor
€ 264,000
For sale apartment 1 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 50m2 is…
Duplex 4 rooms in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 147,360
5 room apartment in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
5 room apartment
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
5 Number of rooms 323 m² Number of floors 12
€ 856,649
Species two-story apartment penthouse on the resort avenue on the very roof of the house. Th…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 144,627

Properties features in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir