Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Pavlovsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pavlovsky District, Russia

Ababkovskiy selsovet
1
gorodskoe poselenie Tumbotino
1
Vorsma
1
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Vorsma, Russia
House
Vorsma, Russia
236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,337
Cozy and spacious 2-storey house for sale in the city of Vorsma Pavlovsky district of Nizhny…
in Ababkovskiy selsovet, Russia
Ababkovskiy selsovet, Russia
37 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,797
I sell 1/2 part of the house in the village. Gomzovo Pavlovsky district. From N. Novgorod 50…
Housein gorodskoe poselenie Tumbotino, Russia
House
gorodskoe poselenie Tumbotino, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,541
For sale country house 60 sq.m. in the village of Shchepachikha Pavlovsky district.Land - 23…

Properties features in Pavlovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go