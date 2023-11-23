Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Pavlovo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pavlovo, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Pavlovo, Russia
3 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Pavlovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
€214,667
Leave a request

Properties features in Pavlovo, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir