  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Sosnovsky District
  5. Paninskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Paninskiy selsovet, Russia

Housein Panino, Russia
House
Panino, Russia
40 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,683
Log house, veranda, garage, courtyard. Heating is oven and electric. Gas pipe along the hous…
Housein Paninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Paninskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,347
I sell a five-wall log house, Sosnovsky district, etc. Ragosino, 6, 9 acres, bundle 4 acres,…

