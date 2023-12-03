Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug

Residential properties for sale in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

1 property total found
House 2 bathrooms in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€123,117
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir