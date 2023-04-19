Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Olhava District, Russia

Issadskoe selskoe poselenie
2
2 properties total found
Housein Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
172 m²
€ 355,377
Art. 40499880 Good afternoon, dear buyer! To your attention a beautiful, modern country hou…
Cottage 4 roomsin Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,724
For sale for year-round living, a log house with a landscaped land plot of 11.7 acres ( IZHS…

Properties features in Olhava District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
