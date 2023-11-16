Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okrug Yugo-Zapad, Russia

Apartment in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 34 m²
Art. 54033461 Do you still have unrealized construction ideas or projects? Then you're here…
€64,363
Apartment in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 43 m²
Art. 53913069 Designer apartment in a modern LCD! Chic view! Last floor! Come and live! …
€102,981
Apartment in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 42 m²
Art. 53511619 Dear buyer, to your attention - apartment in Leninsky! The house is locate…
€86,489
Apartment 1 bathroom in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/20
For sale studio apartment in LCD Admiral comfort class. To the metro Avtovo and Leninsky pr.…
€56,639
Apartment in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 43 m²
Art. 47209937 Good afternoon, dear Buyer! Spacious, bright one-room apartment in a re…
€72,076
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/20
Location: City: St. Petersburg District: Krasnoselsky Metro: Prospectus of veterans ( 30 min…
€54,580
3 room apartment with furniture in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
3 room apartment with furniture
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
€90,623

