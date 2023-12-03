Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okrug Ulyanka, Russia

apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
€71,490
per month
per month
Room 3 rooms in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Room 3 rooms
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/9
€36,249
per month
per month
3 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
€80,049
per month
per month
1 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
€54,002
per month
per month

