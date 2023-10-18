Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia

39 properties total found
Apartment with elevator, with yard in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment with elevator, with yard
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 209 m²
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
€1,07M
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 154 m²
€680,099
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 38 m²
€120,280
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 128 m²
Art. 52120387 Family apartment with beautiful, bright repair in the elite LCD "Parade Quart…
€728,678
Room in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Room
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 199 m²
Art. 51776256 Room in a unique house in 1909 - a monument of architecture with an incredibl…
€31,090
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 96 m²
Art. 50518411 Apartment for a family with good repairs in the center of St. Petersburg. …
€223,364
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 46 m²
Art. 48581569 In a brick house built in 1956, with reinforced concrete floors - you will fi…
€228,319
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 115 m²
Art. 47187056 A rare offer within walking distance from Tauride Park - 2-room apartment of …
€728,678
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 69 m²
Art. 45829373 We offer you a bright apartment overlooking a quiet street in the 1901 In…
€200,629
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 69 m²
€247,751
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 215 m²
Art. 46113612 Stalin's apartment is a large square in the immediate vicinity of Smolny C…
€329,362
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 178 m²
Art. 45233504 We are looking for true connoisseurs of the atmosphere of ancient St. Peter…
€299,244
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 86 m²
Art. 45068972 Apartment in the new Club House 2019 business class with design repairs, furn…
€393,486
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 162 m²
€242,893
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 153 m²
€660,668
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 132 m²
Art. 43269063 For sale APARTMENT in a premium residential complex «Parade Quarter», develop…
€728,678
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 111 m²
Art. 42394955 Dear buyer, we present to your attention an apartment in the heart of histori…
€223,364
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 180 m²
Art. 42373211 We offer to buy a mini-hotel with completely ready and already operating high…
€582,845
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 149 m²
Art. 41362833 On the Sinop embankment, an excellent offer – a 4-bedroom apartment appeared,…
€252,511
6 room apartment with furniture in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
6 room apartment with furniture
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale 6-room apartment with designer repair in the Art Nouveau style! Income house V.M. Ba…
€590,535
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 104 m²
Art. 38243633 The apartment is fully ready for living. Perfect in quality repair. Thermal i…
€427,491
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 91 m²
Art. 38083714 We present to your attention the Apartment in the "Paradny Quarter" next to t…
€485,785
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 128 m²
€270,097
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 102 m²
€524,648
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 59 m²
€131,152
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 342 m²
€922,992
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 112 m²
Art. 33646881 Hello, our dear buyer! A beautiful family apartment with a design repair appe…
€406,117
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 143 m²
Art. 33196975 A quiet part of the Central District and one of the best locations of Soviet …
€301,187
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 84 m²
Art. 32413942 For sale there is a spacious, family apartment in the central district, built…
€160,309
Apartment in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 136 m²
Art. 24398046 Dear buyers, we are pleased to offer a pearl from the central district, a luxu…
€417,775

