Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug Smolninskoe
Apartments
Apartments for sale in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
39 properties total found
Apartment with elevator, with yard
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
209 m²
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
€1,07M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
154 m²
€680,099
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
38 m²
€120,280
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
128 m²
Art. 52120387 Family apartment with beautiful, bright repair in the elite LCD "Parade Quart…
€728,678
Recommend
Room
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
199 m²
Art. 51776256 Room in a unique house in 1909 - a monument of architecture with an incredibl…
€31,090
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
96 m²
Art. 50518411 Apartment for a family with good repairs in the center of St. Petersburg. …
€223,364
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
46 m²
Art. 48581569 In a brick house built in 1956, with reinforced concrete floors - you will fi…
€228,319
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
115 m²
Art. 47187056 A rare offer within walking distance from Tauride Park - 2-room apartment of …
€728,678
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
69 m²
Art. 45829373 We offer you a bright apartment overlooking a quiet street in the 1901 In…
€200,629
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
69 m²
€247,751
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
215 m²
Art. 46113612 Stalin's apartment is a large square in the immediate vicinity of Smolny C…
€329,362
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
178 m²
Art. 45233504 We are looking for true connoisseurs of the atmosphere of ancient St. Peter…
€299,244
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
86 m²
Art. 45068972 Apartment in the new Club House 2019 business class with design repairs, furn…
€393,486
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
162 m²
€242,893
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
153 m²
€660,668
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
132 m²
Art. 43269063 For sale APARTMENT in a premium residential complex «Parade Quarter», develop…
€728,678
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
111 m²
Art. 42394955 Dear buyer, we present to your attention an apartment in the heart of histori…
€223,364
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
180 m²
Art. 42373211 We offer to buy a mini-hotel with completely ready and already operating high…
€582,845
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
149 m²
Art. 41362833 On the Sinop embankment, an excellent offer – a 4-bedroom apartment appeared,…
€252,511
Recommend
6 room apartment with furniture
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
6
2
210 m²
5/5
On sale 6-room apartment with designer repair in the Art Nouveau style! Income house V.M. Ba…
€590,535
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
104 m²
Art. 38243633 The apartment is fully ready for living. Perfect in quality repair. Thermal i…
€427,491
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
91 m²
Art. 38083714 We present to your attention the Apartment in the "Paradny Quarter" next to t…
€485,785
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
128 m²
€270,097
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
102 m²
€524,648
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
59 m²
€131,152
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
342 m²
€922,992
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
112 m²
Art. 33646881 Hello, our dear buyer! A beautiful family apartment with a design repair appe…
€406,117
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
143 m²
Art. 33196975 A quiet part of the Central District and one of the best locations of Soviet …
€301,187
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
84 m²
Art. 32413942 For sale there is a spacious, family apartment in the central district, built…
€160,309
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
136 m²
Art. 24398046 Dear buyers, we are pleased to offer a pearl from the central district, a luxu…
€417,775
Recommend
