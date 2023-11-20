Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Area 98 m²
€255,586
Leave a request
Apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Area 82 m²
€284,467
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 20/28
€55,718
Leave a request
Apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Area 82 m²
Art. 44717008 Excellent, cozy family apartment in Vyborg district within walking distance …
€164,082
Leave a request
Apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Area 70 m²
€169,607
Leave a request

Properties features in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir