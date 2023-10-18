Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia

11 properties total found
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 65 m²
€213,065
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Art. 50976764 Apartment in LCD Business class with loggia ! Near the park for walking! Unde…
€99,100
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Art. 50976735 Two-way apartment with large glazing and loggia in a modern LCD! Kitchen 14m!…
€92,299
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 79 m²
Art. 38904146 For sale a solid apartment for a friendly family!! It also fits a quiet off…
€83,555
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 132 m²
Art. 38904302 Large apartment for sale for a friendly family!! It also fits a quiet offic…
€139,906
1 room apartment with furniture in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment with furniture
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
Selling a one-room apartment in a brick house! Lenin Square is 7 minutes on foot by metro. …
€91,969
3 room apartment with furniture in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
3 room apartment with furniture
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/16
In Primorsky district, an apartment with a finished quality repair, which was done for thems…
€333,991
2 room apartment with furniture in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/12
€137,469
Apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 76 m²
Art. 34749656 Dear customers! If you like to live in an environmentally friendly area …
€160,795
Apartment with parking, with elevator in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment with parking, with elevator
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 36 m²
Art. 3358894 Apartment in a respectable residential complex of business class RIVIERE NOIRE …
€96,185
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 45 m²
Art. 9333820 Your attention is a spacious 1-room apartment with a total area of 45 m2 in the…
€126,207

