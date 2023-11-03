Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Pulkovskiy meridian

Residential properties for sale in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy 3-room apartment on a comfortable 3rd floor for sale near metro station. Veterans ( 7 m…
€59,999

Properties features in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir