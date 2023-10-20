UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug No 78
Residential properties for sale in okrug No 78, Russia
apartments
46
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with yard
okrug No 78, Russia
248 m²
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
€662,250
Recommend
Apartment with elevator
okrug No 78, Russia
171 m²
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
€727,747
Recommend
3 room apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
3
93 m²
4/5
€195,304
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
370 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
97 m²
€161,560
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
136 m²
€523,008
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
111 m²
€184,363
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
78 m²
€242,194
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
89 m²
Art. 51763087 Dear buyer I am glad to present you an interesting apartment in a quiet cha…
€167,867
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
184 m²
Art. 51825282 We present to your attention a spacious, bright apartment next to the Tavrich…
€436,648
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
200 m²
Art. 51775154 LCD "Russian House" - a stunning beautiful architecture project in the city c…
€1,07M
1
Recommend
Room
okrug No 78, Russia
169 m²
Art. 51037139 On sale is a room of the correct convenient shape with two windows with low w…
€46,091
Recommend
4 room apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
4
109 m²
2/3
For sale 4-room apartment, 109 m ² No one is registered! * Is free! * WITHOUT TIME! * One ow…
€202,072
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
96 m²
Art. 49966417 We bring to your attention a family apartment in the best part of the Central…
€203,769
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
90 m²
€220,265
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
68 m²
Art. 47941615 Truly St. Petersburg view of the roofs from an atmospheric apartment near Vla…
€266,841
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
82 m²
Art. 47728795 Dear customers! In the very center of the city, on Kolokolnaya Street in t…
€237,731
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
101 m²
Art. 46574501 We offer you a 2-room apartment with a spacious kitchen-living room, with a t…
€271,692
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
46 m²
Art. 46902128 This is one of the best places in the center of the Golden Triangle of St. Pe…
€213,473
Recommend
5 room apartment with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
5
123 m²
2/6
Direct sale! An interesting offer of a five-room apartment on the corner of Nevsky and Litei…
€186,603
Recommend
5 room apartment with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
5
142 m²
3/6
This is one of the best offers of a spacious five-room apartment in the center of St. Peters…
€184,669
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
125 m²
Art. 40710804 Dear customer! We offer to buy a multi-room apartment. The apartment has d…
€290,129
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
86 m²
Art. 40416228 Quiet Center of St. Petersburg. Jambul's cozy lane with one-way movement towa…
€194,066
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
100 m²
Art. 40249640 Dear ladies and gentlemen, we have found a unique offer for you! We offer y…
€241,612
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
2
73 m²
1/5
€123,661
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
3
79 m²
1/6
For sale is a clean, spacious, comfortable two-room apartment with isolated rooms in the his…
€159,531
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
250 m²
€629,744
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
74 m²
€271,595
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
142 m²
€494,868
Recommend
Apartment
okrug No 78, Russia
80 m²
Art. 34753901 Dear customers, we offer you an apartment with a completely new repair on Nev…
€198,918
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
