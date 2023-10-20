Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug No 54
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in okrug No 54, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/16
€67,019
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 23 m²
Art. 50104356 We offer you a highly profitable metro apartment in St. Petersburg! Promisi…
€34,117
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 74 m²
Art. 48119053 Family two-way apartment near the metro Prospect Bolshevik!  Hello dear buy…
€103,814
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 62 m²
Art. 44164667 Your attention is offered an apartment with a modern repair created by the …
€119,898
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 21 m²
€34,117

Properties features in okrug No 54, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir