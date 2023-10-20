Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okrug No 54, Russia

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/16
€67,019
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 23 m²
Art. 50104356 We offer you a highly profitable metro apartment in St. Petersburg! Promisi…
€34,117
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 74 m²
Art. 48119053 Family two-way apartment near the metro Prospect Bolshevik!  Hello dear buy…
€103,814
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 62 m²
Art. 44164667 Your attention is offered an apartment with a modern repair created by the …
€119,898
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 21 m²
€34,117

Properties features in okrug No 54, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
