Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug Moskovskaya zastava
Residential properties for sale in okrug Moskovskaya zastava, Russia
apartments
63
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
113 m²
€344,908
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51714230 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€70,011
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
31 m²
Art. 51715654 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€73,422
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51715736 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€66,222
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
46 m²
Art. 51712648 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€100,354
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
41 m²
Art. 51715256 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€95,146
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51714878 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€69,768
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51063102 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€68,496
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51036056 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€65,406
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
€70,332
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
€67,971
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51062829 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€66,679
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51039537 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€67,359
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51063069 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€67,136
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51035793 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€65,843
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
€65,630
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
31 m²
Art. 51036256 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€66,941
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
23 m²
Art. 51037000 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€60,189
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
24 m²
Art. 51034394 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€58,003
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
40 m²
Art. 51063140 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€85,693
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
57 m²
Art. 50376538 Apartment in an LCD business class from RBI near Frunzenskaya metro. Repair w…
€174,786
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
42 m²
Art. 24472742 LCD « iD Moskovskiy » consists of 2 club houses with a height of 9 and 10 flo…
€184,404
Recommend
2 room apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
2
47 m²
4/5
Cozy compact one-bedroom apartment of 47.1 sq.m. in prestigious Moscow district. House built…
€82,288
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 49299848 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€65,542
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
23 m²
Art. 49299845 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€58,149
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
44 m²
Art. 49299846 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€95,020
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 49299847 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€69,176
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
62 m²
Art. 48766013 The current announcement is not a Fake to catch contacts. Direct sale! Curren…
€176,826
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
41 m²
€97,157
Recommend
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
45 m²
Art. 47170704 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€93,300
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
