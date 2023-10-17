Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/5
€175,528
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/10
€69,726
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 138 m²
Art. 50702109 Dear customer I propose to consider an interesting option on Nevsky Prospek…
€277,378
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 91 m²
Art. 50861118 We offer you a spacious two-room apartment with a bright design repair in a f…
€168,373
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 84 m²
Art. 48949156 We present to your attention a beautiful, elegant apartment with many raisins…
€175,186
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 90 m²
Art. 46065330 Family apartment in the new LCD "Ohta House" Dear customer! We offer you to…
€152,801
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 49 m²
Art. 44848914 Allow yourself a stylish apartment with a gentle design repair. The house o…
€296,843

