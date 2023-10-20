Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia

Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 63 m²
€302,183
2 room apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 22/25
For sale a one-bedroom apartment near the PIONERSKAYA metro, without encumbrance, the full c…
€147,636
2 room apartment with furniture in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/10
For sale two-room apartment of 66.1 sq.m. Great repair. Bilateral. The rooms are insulated f…
€150,550
Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 154 m²
€484,467
Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 69 m²
€263,191

