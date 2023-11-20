Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom

Residential properties for sale in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia

apartments
6
6 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/9
€63,385
Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 63 m²
Art. 53418996 The only such apartment in the sale of this LCD. New apartment where no one…
€316,926
2 room apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 22/25
For sale a one-bedroom apartment near the PIONERSKAYA metro, without encumbrance, the full c…
€153,249
2 room apartment with furniture in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/10
For sale two-room apartment of 66.1 sq.m. Great repair. Bilateral. The rooms are insulated f…
€158,463
Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 154 m²
Art. 42747104 Offered for sale apartment with kitchen-living room 50 sq.m with chic views !…
€508,105
Apartment in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Apartment
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Area 69 m²
€276,033
