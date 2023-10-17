Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Bolshaya Ohta
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 8 rooms with furniture in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,971

Properties features in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir