Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Bolshaya Ohta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,519
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 83 m²
Art. 49248704 Family apartment with an open view of Saint-Petersburg in a residential compl…
€318,254
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 1k. apartment in Krasnogvardeisky district, Krasnodonskaya st. nineteen. Direct sa…
€61,095
Room 8 rooms with furniture in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,971
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 61 m²
€63,262
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 58 m²
Art. 40510765 For sale a unique 2-cc apartment of the correct layout, with an area of 57.8 …
€144,042
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 104 m²
€190,758
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 38 m²
€105,112

Properties features in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir