Residential properties for sale in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia

apartments
8
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,376
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 83 m²
Art. 49248704 Family apartment with an open view of Saint-Petersburg in a residential compl…
€317,298
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 1k. apartment in Krasnogvardeisky district, Krasnodonskaya st. nineteen. Direct sa…
€60,912
Room 8 rooms with furniture in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,920
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 61 m²
€63,071
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 58 m²
Art. 40510765 For sale a unique 2-cc apartment of the correct layout, with an area of 57.8 …
€143,609
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 104 m²
€190,185
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 38 m²
€104,796

