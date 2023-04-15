Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Odintsovo
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Odintsovo, Russia

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 120,098
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 121,024
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 117,606
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…

Properties features in Odintsovo, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir