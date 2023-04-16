Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Obninsk

Residential properties for sale in Obninsk, Russia

Obninsk
34
34 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 77,316
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 76,535
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 85,536
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 84,521
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 82,008
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 67,354
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 95,139
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 72,162
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 72,873
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 76,923
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 107,563
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
3 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 132,421
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 66,389
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 94,728
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 76,492
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
3 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 140,639
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 69,960
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 83,627
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 72,924
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 97,516
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 79,089
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 71,521
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 67,215
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 63,885
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 76,567
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 86,021
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
3 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 132,502
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 99,755
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 75,764
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
1 room apartmentin Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 69,783
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …

Properties features in Obninsk, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir