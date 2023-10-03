Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Sosenskoe
20
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
14
poselenie Marushkinskoe
13
poselenie Voskresenskoe
8
poselenie Ryazanovskoe
6
poselenie Desenovskoe
4
poselenie Mosrentgen
3
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 162 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,13M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Creativity K…
€1,74M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in Laptevo, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
Laptevo, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 650 m²
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
€886,953
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,41M
8 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with sauna in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with sauna
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 140-945, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki k…
€2,89M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 900 m²
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-414, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€1,74M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 134-127, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / p …
€1,30M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 808 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-810, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,65M
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 855 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 486-705, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Novo-Nikolskoy…
€640,341
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 274-907, Kiev highway, 15 km from MKAD, Bolshoi Pokrov…
€578,351
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Bachurino, Russia
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Bachurino, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 565-607, Warsaw Highway, 5 km from MKAD, Stolbovo- 1 K…
€1,69M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in Pushkino, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
Pushkino, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 857 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code at agency base 189-719, Kaluga Highway, 11 km from MKAD, Praimville k/p (Penino)…
€2,00M
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in agency base 151-351, Kaluzhsky Highway, 14 km from MKAD, Eli k/p (Fominskoe).…
€915,875

Property types in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug

townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir