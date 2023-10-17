UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
Houses
Houses for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia
poselenie Sosenskoe
21
poselenie Marushkinskoe
16
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
14
poselenie Voskresenskoe
8
poselenie Desenovskoe
6
House
Clear all
68 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5
170 m²
2
€358,814
Recommend
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6
270 m²
3
€338,449
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6
200 m²
3
€339,419
Recommend
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5
170 m²
2
€368,512
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
5
196 m²
2
€578,952
Recommend
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
8
1 162 m²
4
€1,13M
Recommend
House
Marushkino, Russia
298 m²
2
For sale cottage in the village of Marushkino Pole-4. The total area of the house is 298 squ…
€319,044
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6
270 m²
3
€339,419
Recommend
House with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
360 m²
3
€256,989
Recommend
House with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
155 m²
2
€290,931
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
13
713 m²
3
€775,815
Recommend
9 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10
499 m²
3
€746,722
Recommend
8 room house with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8
390 m²
3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-123, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€669,140
Recommend
8 room house with sauna, with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8
390 m²
3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-121, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€533,373
Recommend
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
8
322 m²
2
€229,835
Recommend
House with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
528 m²
2
€271,535
Recommend
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5
170 m²
2
€387,907
Recommend
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
6
300 m²
3
€329,721
Recommend
7 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
7
289 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-116, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€577,012
2
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
7
316 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 535-827, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, KP Synergy ( …
€1,26M
1
Recommend
6 room house with sauna, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6
274 m²
3
€630,350
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
12
453 m²
4
Object code in the Agency's database: 585-908, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Gorodishche. …
€528,524
Recommend
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
8
350 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 479-203, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Bremen KP. …
€187,165
Recommend
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6
220 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 491-901, Kiev highway, 5 km from MKAD, Pushkino KP ( V…
€252,140
1
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10
900 m²
4
Object code in the Agency's database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Creativity K…
€1,75M
1
Recommend
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5
204 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-211, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
€260,868
Recommend
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5
170 m²
2
€378,210
1
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5
210 m²
2
€426,698
1
Recommend
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5
197 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
€320,024
Recommend
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5
183 m²
2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-115, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€533,373
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL