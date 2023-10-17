Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Sosenskoe
21
poselenie Marushkinskoe
16
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
14
poselenie Voskresenskoe
8
poselenie Desenovskoe
6
68 properties total found
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€358,814
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
€338,449
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€339,419
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€368,512
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€578,952
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 162 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,13M
House in Marushkino, Russia
House
Marushkino, Russia
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale cottage in the village of Marushkino Pole-4. The total area of the house is 298 squ…
€319,044
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
€339,419
House with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
House with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
€256,989
House with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
House with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,931
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 13
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 3
€775,815
9 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 3
€746,722
8 room house with water system in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8 room house with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-123, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€669,140
8 room house with sauna, with water system in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8 room house with sauna, with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-121, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€533,373
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
€229,835
House with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
House with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
Area 528 m²
Number of floors 2
€271,535
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€387,907
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€329,721
7 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
7 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-116, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€577,012
7 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
7 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 535-827, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, KP Synergy ( …
€1,26M
6 room house with sauna, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 room house with sauna, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
€630,350
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 585-908, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Gorodishche. …
€528,524
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
8 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 479-203, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Bremen KP. …
€187,165
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 491-901, Kiev highway, 5 km from MKAD, Pushkino KP ( V…
€252,140
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Creativity K…
€1,75M
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-211, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
€260,868
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€378,210
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€426,698
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
€320,024
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-115, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€533,373

