Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Novolikeevskiy selsovet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,542
On sale a garden house in SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district.  On a plot of 6 acr…

Properties features in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir